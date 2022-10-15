It's that time of year again! The leaves are changing, the harvest is in, and we're celebrating the season! We'll have rollicking great live music from Scuffletown (www.scuffletown.net) from 1-5pm, vineyard tours, and more. Come celebrate with a bottle of your favorite wine as you listen to the smooth-as-silk sounds of Scuffletown! Salty Bottom Blue food truck will be on the property all day!
Fall Harvest and Leaf Peep Festival
to
DuCard Vineyards 40 Gibson Hollow Lane, Virginia 22719
Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink Event
