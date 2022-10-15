Welcome to our annual Fall Festival! We'll have fresh cider, apple cider donuts, vendors and food!!! Beer, cider, wine and mulled cider on tap! We'll have games and fire pits available for reservation!

Live music both days! Saturday will be Waking Napster from 12-3 and Big Gavel from 5-8. On Sunday will be Harlen Simple from 3-6!

Have a small business and want to set up a booth at the event? Sign up here: https://travellka.wufoo.com/forms/x125hruf1atgrsg/

Own a food truck and want to sign up for the day? Space is limited! Sign up here: https://travellka.wufoo.com/forms/x1auo7dw1bcaj3o/