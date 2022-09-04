Join us September 4th for the Fall Car Show! We have zero registration fees. We want all bikes and cars welcome, this is one of our favorite events. Come join us as a spectator or bring your show cars. Registration is recommended for a smoother check in, and we'll enter you in a 50/50 raffle for peoples choice awards!

Car Registration: https://travellka.wufoo.com/forms/krr06lu14ai4v3/

We'll have our favorite DJ/Host Brandon Hamilton, as always! We've added more seating, more shade and more parking lot space! This event is family friendly, with live music from 4-7 with Chris Grigg, face painting, games, and non-alcoholic beverage options.

If you want to be a vendor or food truck at this event, sign up here:

Vendor spaces 2022- Vendor sign up: https://travellka.wufoo.com/forms/x125hruf1atgrsg/

Food Truck 2022- Food truck sign up: https://travellka.wufoo.com/forms/x1auo7dw1bcaj3o/