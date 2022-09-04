Fall Car Show

to

Coyote Hole Ciderworks 225 Oak Grove dr , Virginia 23117

Join us September 4th for the Fall Car Show! We have zero registration fees. We want all bikes and cars welcome, this is one of our favorite events. Come join us as a spectator or bring your show cars. Registration is recommended for a smoother check in, and we'll enter you in a 50/50 raffle for peoples choice awards!

Car Registration: https://travellka.wufoo.com/forms/krr06lu14ai4v3/

We'll have our favorite DJ/Host Brandon Hamilton, as always! We've added more seating, more shade and more parking lot space! This event is family friendly, with live music from 4-7 with Chris Grigg, face painting, games, and non-alcoholic beverage options.

If you want to be a vendor or food truck at this event, sign up here:

Vendor spaces 2022- Vendor sign up: https://travellka.wufoo.com/forms/x125hruf1atgrsg/

Food Truck 2022- Food truck sign up: https://travellka.wufoo.com/forms/x1auo7dw1bcaj3o/

Info

Coyote Hole Ciderworks 225 Oak Grove dr , Virginia 23117
Art & Exhibitions, Food & Drink Event, Markets
to
Google Calendar - Fall Car Show - 2022-09-04 11:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Fall Car Show - 2022-09-04 11:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Fall Car Show - 2022-09-04 11:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Fall Car Show - 2022-09-04 11:00:00 ical
May/June 22

Events

View more
Newsletter-May/June

Most Popular