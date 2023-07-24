Fall for the Book Virtual Summer Event #2

Reinventing the War Story with Alicia DeFonzo

Monday, July 24, 11:50 a.m.

Virtual Event via Zoom

In The Time Left Between Us, Alicia DeFonzo combines memoir, history, travel, and adventure to create a groundbreaking hybrid writing technique that uniquely pieces together a nonfiction narrative of her beloved grandfather’s WWII experience. After learning of his survival of major campaigns, liberation of concentration camps, and his acquisition of a Nazi Waffen-SS diary, DeFonzo sifts through his memories and travels in his footsteps in order to “[capture] the powerful connection that can exist between grandparent and grandchild—sharing what has never been shared with others, forever intertwining two souls,” says author Miles Ryan Fisher. Sponsored by the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute.