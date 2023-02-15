Fall for the Book Mini Fest

Four authors, four events, one day!

Join Fall for the Book's mini fest on George Mason University's campus and learn how K-pop and R&B collide in Crystal S. Anderson’s Soul in Seoul: African American Popular Music.

Take a ride with anthropologist Rashmi Sadana as she discusses urbanization, inequality, and the lives of ordinary people in The Moving City: Scenes from the Delhi Metro and the Social Life of Infrastructure.

Hear from author Ava Homa, as she discusses Daughters of Smoke, a novel about Leila, a Kurdish young woman living in Iran who endures grave danger as she searches for her missing political activist brother.

Sit down with novelist Bisi Adjapon, author of Daughter in Exile, to hear about Lola, a young Senegalese woman who gets engaged to an American Marine without her family’s approval and must move to the US, pregnant and alone.