Breakthrough Worship Center hosts its annual fall bazaar on November 5, 2022 with local crafters and small businesses. There will be one-of-a-kind gifts and popular brands, as well as hot dogs with all the fixins, chili, chips and drinks PLUS -- Grouchy B's with delicious fall drinks.

PLUS...Help us break our record of 430 items and $18 for Breakthrough's on-site food pantry.