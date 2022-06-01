Fairfax County Urban Search and Rescue Task Force

Online Zoom

Lifetime Learning Institute of Northern Virginia ( LLI/NOVA) June Forum

The Fairfax County International Urban Search and Rescue (US and R) resource, sponsored by the Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department, responds to both domestic and international disasters. Since 1986, Task Force members have been at the forefront in assisting in the development of response systems both domestically and internationally. At our June Forum they will share their history and many real-life emergencies to which they have responded. They make us proud, so don’t miss this chance to show our support and to learn about their work. All are welcome but must register by May 30 at noon at https://llinova.org/