Fair Oaks Mall Carnival

to

Fair Oaks Mall I-66 and Route 50 (Lee Jackson Memorial Hwy), Virginia 22033

Experience the sights, sounds and aromas of the electrifying midway with exciting rides and games for all ages and deep-fried treats, sweets and other carnival eats.

Event admission and parking are free. Unlimited ride wristbands (for riders 36 inches and taller) are $35 on site or online before 5 pm Sept. 9 for $29 each, 2/$55 or 4/$99. Visit the website for ride ticket specials and coupon savings on rides and food.

Midway hours: 5-10 pm Monday - Thursday, 5-11 pm Friday, noon-11 pm Saturday, noon-10 pm Sunday. Parent/guardian supervision is required for ages 17 and younger.

Please check the website for event updates before attending. For more information, call 866-666-3247.

Info

Fair Oaks Mall I-66 and Route 50 (Lee Jackson Memorial Hwy), Virginia 22033
Festivals & Fairs, Kids & Family
866-666-3247
to
Google Calendar - Fair Oaks Mall Carnival - 2022-09-09 00:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Fair Oaks Mall Carnival - 2022-09-09 00:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Fair Oaks Mall Carnival - 2022-09-09 00:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Fair Oaks Mall Carnival - 2022-09-09 00:00:00 ical
May/June 22

Events

View more
Newsletter-May/June

Most Popular