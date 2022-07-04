Fabulous Fourth at Ferry Farm

to

George Washington's Ferry Farm 268 King's Highway , Virginia 22405

What could be more patriotic than spending July 4th on the grounds of George Washington’s Boyhood Home? Celebrate Independence Day the Revolutionary Way with acres of activities for all ages!

Play colonial games, tour the Washington House, meet a George Washington reenactor, watch a flag retirement ceremony, talk with archaeologists around an active dig site, take a selfie with B101.5’s Buzzy the Bee, make a paper tricorn hat, explore different historical encamped military units, visit a macaroni selfie station, be fascinated by “The Fossils of Ferry Farm” — and much more! Food trucks on-site, including Fredericksburg favorite, Juan More Taco!

1pm – Flag Retirement Ceremony.

Tickets $1 per person, ages 3 and up. Children 2 and under free. Pay at the entrance, cash or credit. In the event of rain, activities will be cancelled and refunds issued.

Parking and shuttles provided nearby at the Eagles Lodge, 21 Cool Springs Road, Fredericksburg. Shuttles also stop at the Fourth in Fredericksburg Celebration at the intersection of Caroline and Charlotte Streets in downtown Fredericksburg.

Sponsors of this event include: B101.5, Davenport & Company, Hirschler, Lewis Insurance Associates, News Talk 1230 AM, Truist, and Wegmans.

Info

Festivals & Fairs, History, Kids & Family
to
