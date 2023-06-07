Eyewitness to History: Khobar Towers

After the conclusion of the Persian Gulf War, American military and Coalition Forces remained in Saudi Arabia to oversee a no-fly zone in southern Iraq. These military service personnel, mainly U.S. Air Force, were assigned to the King Abdulaziz Air Base and housed at an apartment complex named the Khobar Towers. On the evening of June 25, 1996, over 5,000 pounds of explosives were detonated next to the Khobar Towers apartment building #131, killing 19 U.S. Air Force personnel and wounding 500 Americans and Saudis. Join VWM Director, Clay Mountcastle, as he interviews Virginia Delegate and Air Force veteran Mike Cherry on his first-hand accounts of that fateful day.

