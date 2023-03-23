Eyewitness to History: Iraq

Virginia War Memorial 621 South Belvidere Street, Virginia 23220

In 2003, President George W. Bush announced that American and coalition forces had begun military operations to disarm Iraq, free its people and "defend the world from grave danger." Join Virginia War Memorial Executive Director, Dr. Clay Mountcastle as he interviews Daniel Gade, Commissioner of the Virginia Department of Veterans Services. Gade served in Iraq as a company commander in 2005. He was wounded in action twice and received the Purple Heart, the Bronze Star, and the Legion of Merit.

Registration is needed: vawarmemorial.org/events

Registration: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_lT3TdH4_QOaZCGY7336-Ew

Short link: https://bit.ly/3KF8ESq

Virginia War Memorial 621 South Belvidere Street, Virginia 23220
