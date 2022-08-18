Eyewitness to History – Bosnia: A Real World Mission

Virginia War Memorial 621 South Belvidere Street, Virginia 23220

The Bosnian War took place in Europe from 1992 to 1995, with over 100,000 killed and 2.2 million displaced. Join VWM Director, Dr. Clay Mountcastle as he shares his experiences participating in the United States Army Peacekeeping Mission in Bosnia during 1995 – 1996. Dr. Mountcastle will share some of his original photos from his time in Bosnia.

Although free, register early for this ONLINE ONLY event: vawarmemorial.org/events

Registration: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_vhI-QX4eROKlAb2j4qd2Ww

Short link: https://bit.ly/3v91QUR

Info

History
804-786-2060
