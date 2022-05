Seventy-seven years ago the largest and bloodiest sea-air-land engagement in history was occurring in the Pacific. Join us for an interview with WWII Navy Veteran Arthur Grabiner, who was present at the Battle of Okinawa in 1945.

Although free, register early for this ONLINE ONLY event: vawarmemorial.org/events

Registration: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_dXb1Qm8uRUWLM11dMiWLFg

Short link: https://bit.ly/3FBG8fZ