Through their Eyes - Still-Life Gallery

Raymond Goode is a writer, activist and cultural organizer who produces theatrical events to encourage empathy and interracial, intercultural understanding. His stage production “Through Their Eyes” asks big questions such as what is the glue that holds us all together?

He shows that no matter our skin color we all feel pain. We all experience bondage and tragedy. We all experience injustice only some more than others. What factors lead to such inhumane practices such as slavery, murder, torture, domination, and physical and emotional abuse? And what is the antidote? ‘Through Their Eyes’ is a collection of creative storytelling that illustrate these questions with beauty and grace.

‘Through Their Eyes’ reminds us that our fabrics of humanity is at stake here. The message of Raymond Goode’s book and stage production, ‘Through Their Eyes’ is that if we can put ourselves in the position of others then we can fix our destructive, self-centered behaviors and perhaps create a better world through love and understanding.

Through Their Eyes are stories collected by victims and survivors of traumatic issues that people have been through. Stories that highlight the achievements, trials, and tribulations that a person goes through. Heartfelt and touching stories will be told through live theatrical performers and artwork from graphic designers from all over the world.

