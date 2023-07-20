Explore new career opportunities at our upcoming hiring event, exclusively for Cyber Security Professionals.

TECHEXPO Cyber Security Hiring Event
Thursday, July 20th
The Ritz-Carlton Tysons Corner Hotel
1700 Tysons Blvd, Old Dominion Ballroom, McLean, VA 22102
Register with code EC23: https://techexpousa.com/event/techexpo-cyber-security-hiring-event/
12pm - 4pm
Cyber Security Experience and a Security Clearance are REQUIRED to attend the event.
Please share this invitation with your network Cyber Warriors that are qualified to attend.
If you are unable to join us, you can still submit your resume for employers to review by registering for the event on TechExpoUSA.com.
Interview with confirmed companies including:
Alaka’Ina
Arcfield
AT&T Government Solutions
Consulting Services Group, LLC
DHS Cybersecurity Service
IntelligenceCareers
Jacobs
Joint Mission Operation Center
Leidos
LMI
Millennium Corporation
Peraton
Riverside Research Institute
Security University
Software Engineering Institute
TekSynap
Two Six Technologies
And more!
Hundreds of Job Opportunities are available including Test Engineers, Network Engineers, Java Developers, Data Scientists, Front End Developers, Software Engineers, Systems Administrators, Technical Writers, System Engineers, Intelligence Analysts and many more.
For details and to view all upcoming hiring events visit https://www.TechExpoUSA.com
Feel free to contact us with any questions at 212.655.4505 ext. 251 / Samantha@TechExpoUSA.com