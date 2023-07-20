Explore new career opportunities at our upcoming hiring event, exclusively for Cyber Security Professionals.

TECHEXPO Cyber Security Hiring Event

Thursday, July 20th

The Ritz-Carlton Tysons Corner Hotel

1700 Tysons Blvd, Old Dominion Ballroom, McLean, VA 22102

Register with code EC23: https://techexpousa.com/event/techexpo-cyber-security-hiring-event/

12pm - 4pm

Cyber Security Experience and a Security Clearance are REQUIRED to attend the event.

Please share this invitation with your network Cyber Warriors that are qualified to attend.

If you are unable to join us, you can still submit your resume for employers to review by registering for the event on TechExpoUSA.com.

Interview with confirmed companies including:

Alaka’Ina

Arcfield

AT&T Government Solutions

Consulting Services Group, LLC

DHS Cybersecurity Service

IntelligenceCareers

Jacobs

Joint Mission Operation Center

Leidos

LMI

Millennium Corporation

Peraton

Riverside Research Institute

Security University

Software Engineering Institute

TekSynap

Two Six Technologies

And more!

Hundreds of Job Opportunities are available including Test Engineers, Network Engineers, Java Developers, Data Scientists, Front End Developers, Software Engineers, Systems Administrators, Technical Writers, System Engineers, Intelligence Analysts and many more.

For details and to view all upcoming hiring events visit https://www.TechExpoUSA.com

Feel free to contact us with any questions at 212.655.4505 ext. 251 / Samantha@TechExpoUSA.com