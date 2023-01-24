Exhibition Tours | 200 Years, 200 Stories

Join us as we open our bicentennial celebration with a public tour of the Library of Virginia’s anniversary exhibition, 200 Years, 200 Stories, running Jan. 24–Oct. 28, 2023. The exhibition and multimedia experience celebrate 200 Virginians whose fascinating narratives are housed in the Library’s collections and together reflect the stories of Virginia. The tour lasts approximately one hour.

For more information, contact Elizabeth Klaczynski at elizabeth.klaczynski@lva.virginia.gov or 804.692.3536.

This is a free event. Registration is required and tours will be capped at 25 participants.

11am tour: https://lva-virginia.libcal.com/event/10239692

1pm tour: https://lva-virginia.libcal.com/event/10239700

