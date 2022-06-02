EVERYBODY

to

Theatre Gym at Virginia Rep Center 114 Broad Street, Richmond, Virginia 23220

Everybody’s time is up. But Everybody doesn’t want to greet Death alone, so Everybody seeks the company of their friends Stuff, Kinship, Friendship, Cousinship, and Love to make the trip bearable. Branden Jacobs-Jenkins’ (Appropriate, Gloria) modern riff on the fifteenth-century morality play Everyman follows Everybody (chosen from amongst the cast by lottery at each performance) as they journey through life’s greatest mystery — the meaning of living. 2018 Pulitzer Prize Finalist in Drama.

Post-Show Talkback will take place on Sunday, June 12, 2022.

