MB Hollis has an optics problem. Her readers believe she's a man who hates women based on the novels she's been writing for the last fifteen years. Enter Gretta: A strong woman character to turn her next novel upside down, and with it, Margaret's entire life. While the worlds of fiction and reality intertwine, Margaret begins to wonder who is in control of her narrative.
Enter Gretta: A Reading and Talkback
Smithsonian Anacostia Community Museum 901 Fort Place SE, Washington D.C., District of Columbia 20020
Talks & Readings, Theater & Dance
Mar 27, 2023
