Enter Gretta: A Reading and Talkback

to

Smithsonian Anacostia Community Museum 901 Fort Place SE, Washington D.C., District of Columbia 20020

MB Hollis has an optics problem. Her readers believe she's a man who hates women based on the novels she's been writing for the last fifteen years. Enter Gretta: A strong woman character to turn her next novel upside down, and with it, Margaret's entire life. While the worlds of fiction and reality intertwine, Margaret begins to wonder who is in control of her narrative.

Info

Smithsonian Anacostia Community Museum 901 Fort Place SE, Washington D.C., District of Columbia 20020
Talks & Readings, Theater & Dance
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Enter Gretta: A Reading and Talkback - 2023-05-01 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Enter Gretta: A Reading and Talkback - 2023-05-01 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Enter Gretta: A Reading and Talkback - 2023-05-01 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Enter Gretta: A Reading and Talkback - 2023-05-01 19:00:00 ical
Valentine Subscribe

Events

View more
Alpaca-Sign Up

Most Popular