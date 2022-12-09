An Enchanted Evening on Main Street

to

Historic Main Street 301 Main Street, Yorktown, Virginia 23690

Historic Main Street will be all aglow for our first-ever nighttime Christmas market!

Immerse yourself in the magic of the season amid the twinkling lights, festive music, and nostalgic aromas of roasting chestnuts and hot cider. Find the perfect gift for that hard-to-buy-for relative or something perfect just for yourself. Wrap up your shopping while enjoying all the enchantment Historic Yorktown has to offer – at night!

Due to the evolving nature of the COVID-19 pandemic—all York County sponsored and partner community events are subject to postponement or cancellation. This includes changes to dates, times, and locations.

Info

Historic Main Street 301 Main Street, Yorktown, Virginia 23690
Markets, outdoors, Vacation & Holiday
757.890.5900
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - An Enchanted Evening on Main Street - 2022-12-09 17:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - An Enchanted Evening on Main Street - 2022-12-09 17:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - An Enchanted Evening on Main Street - 2022-12-09 17:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - An Enchanted Evening on Main Street - 2022-12-09 17:00:00 ical
May/June 22

Events

View more
Newsletter-May/June

Most Popular