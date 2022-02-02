Join Embrey Mill and the American Red Cross at the Knight Meeting House in Stafford, Virginia for a blood drive. Donors are encouraged to register online as walk-in spaces will be limited. Please bring a photo ID and wear a face mask. Participation takes approximately one hour.
Embrey Mill Hosts American Red Cross Blood Drive
The Knight Meeting House 402 Cone Flower Lane, Virginia 22554
Jan 28, 2022Jun 26, 2022
