EMBREY MILL CELEBRATES SIXTH ANNUAL HOLIDAY RACE SERIES WITH FROSTY 3-MILER AND REINDEER RUN

Embrey Mill Park 1600 Mine Rd, Stafford, Virginia 22554

Join Embrey Mill at Embrey Mill Park for the sixth annual Frosty 3-Miler and one-mile Reindeer Run for kids 12 and under. Prizes will be awarded in each age group, including a cash prize for the top three male and female runners.

Frosty 3-Miler Registration (Open to all ages)

Now through Dec. 7 - $35

Race Day Registration - $40

Reindeer Run Registration (Ages 12 and under)

Now through Dec. 7 - $20

Race Day Registration - $25

Start time: 9:00 a.m. (Participants must be in the starting area by 8:50 a.m.)

Kids & Family, Leisure & Recreation, Sports
6165006410
please enable javascript to view
