Elegies: A Song Cycle

The Keegan Theatre 1742 Church Street NW , District of Columbia 20036

ELEGIES is a celebration of life and music, penned by Tony Award-winning composer and lyricist William Finn (Falsettos, A New Brain, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee), which commemorates the lives of people both real and fictional with rousing theatricality and unforgettable songs. From Finn’s friends, to his mother, to his dogs, to the victims of the World Trade Center collapse, these characters and their stories will enchant and enrich your spirit in this stunning masterwork that celebrates the human experience and life’s infinite joys.

