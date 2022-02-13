ElectricVehicleLuvFest

Electric vehicle owners from throughout the state will gather to share their love for EV technology on the day before Valentine's Day. There will also be music, coffee and donuts, too. Free gift bag for the first 30 people who show up! If you have an EV, sign up to join one of the seven caravans traveling to the event: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/5080d44a5af2da5f49-virginia4. (NOTE: Even though this event will be outdoors, all participants must wear a mask regardless of vaccination status in order to minimize the risk of spreading the contagious omicron variant of COVID-19.)