The Edge Food SHAREcase

Foodies, whet your appetites!

Maple bacon ice cream? Beer braised carne asada? Donut sausages?

Who knows what combinations await as part of the inaugural Restaurant Week for Williamsburg’s Edge District from April 1-8.

Our creative chefs, craft brewers, and providers have paired up to create daring pairings highlighting their partners and celebrating the collaborative spirit of The Edge.

Plus, everyone who enjoys one of the Food SHAREcase creations can enter to win an Edge District prize package valued at over $400. Try as many as you can for more chances and a true taste of all that the Edge has to offer!