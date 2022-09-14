EDGE Ensemble

Bright Box Theater 15 N. Loudoun St., Winchester, Virginia 22601

Join the EDGE Ensemble for an exploration of musical time in a colorful collection of contemporary music!

Ticket Prices:

Student/Youth Tickets: $5.00

Adult: $14.00

Senior (ages 62 and above): $12.00

SU Alumni: $12.00

Civil Servant: $12.00

Concerts & Live Music, Education & Learning
