Shenandoah Conservatory’s vocal and choral ensembles join the EDGE Ensemble for an evening of chamber works by Pulitzer Prize-winning guest composer Caroline Shaw. Set in the Bright Box in downtown Winchester, the evening will feature an introduction by Shaw and an opportunity to learn more about her creative work and process.
EDGE Ensemble, Conservatory Choir & Cantus Singers
to
Bright Box Theater 15 N. Loudoun St., Winchester, Virginia 22601
Bright Box Theater 15 N. Loudoun St., Winchester, Virginia 22601
Concerts & Live Music