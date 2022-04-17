Easter Spring Fling and Egg Hunt

Hunt Club Farm 2388 London Bridge Road, Virginia 23456

Hop over to Hunt Club Farm!

Every bunny is busy making plans for this “fun on the farm” annual event.

FEATURING safe-distance activities including:

Children’s Easter Egg Hunt*

Visits with the Easter Bunny

Petting Farm and TreeWalk Adventure Admission

Hayrides from 11 AM until 5 PM

Live DJ with Music

Costumed Characters from 10 AM until 2 PM

Artisan & Vendor Village

Children 2 yrs. of age and under, only $8 to hunt for eggs.

Children 3 yrs. of age and up, only $18

Adults, only $15**

Season Pass Holders receive a

$10 discount on the rates above.

*Admission fee applied for all children participating in the Children’s Easter Egg Hunt.

**All Adults are required to pay admission to accompany children to the Children’s Easter Egg Hunt Event.

Safe-distance Easter Egg Hunt is included only with child’s admission prices.

Additional Easter Weekend Activities:

(Not included in General Admission)

Pony Rides $10.00

Food Concessions

Local Artisans and Vendors

Animal Feed cup, $6

Birdfeed Sticks, 2 for $3

Festivals & Fairs, Kids & Family, Leisure & Recreation
7574279520
