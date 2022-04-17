Easter Spring Fling and Egg Hunt

Hop over to Hunt Club Farm!

Every bunny is busy making plans for this “fun on the farm” annual event.

FEATURING safe-distance activities including:

Children’s Easter Egg Hunt*

Visits with the Easter Bunny

Petting Farm and TreeWalk Adventure Admission

Hayrides from 11 AM until 5 PM

Live DJ with Music

Costumed Characters from 10 AM until 2 PM

Artisan & Vendor Village

Children 2 yrs. of age and under, only $8 to hunt for eggs.

Children 3 yrs. of age and up, only $18

Adults, only $15**

Season Pass Holders receive a

$10 discount on the rates above.

*Admission fee applied for all children participating in the Children’s Easter Egg Hunt.

**All Adults are required to pay admission to accompany children to the Children’s Easter Egg Hunt Event.

Safe-distance Easter Egg Hunt is included only with child’s admission prices.

Additional Easter Weekend Activities:

(Not included in General Admission)

Pony Rides $10.00

Food Concessions

Local Artisans and Vendors

Animal Feed cup, $6

Birdfeed Sticks, 2 for $3