Easter Spring Fling and Egg Hunt

Hop over to Hunt Club Farm!
Every bunny is busy making plans for this “fun on the farm” annual event.
FEATURING safe-distance activities including:
Children’s Easter Egg Hunt*
Visits with the Easter Bunny
Petting Farm and TreeWalk Adventure Admission
Hayrides from 11 AM until 5 PM
Live DJ with Music
Costumed Characters from 10 AM until 2 PM
Artisan & Vendor Village
Children 2 yrs. of age and under, only $8 to hunt for eggs.
Children 3 yrs. of age and up, only $18
Adults, only $15**
Season Pass Holders receive a
$10 discount on the rates above.
*Admission fee applied for all children participating in the Children’s Easter Egg Hunt.
**All Adults are required to pay admission to accompany children to the Children’s Easter Egg Hunt Event.
Safe-distance Easter Egg Hunt is included only with child’s admission prices.
Additional Easter Weekend Activities:
(Not included in General Admission)
Pony Rides $10.00
Food Concessions
Local Artisans and Vendors
Animal Feed cup, $6
Birdfeed Sticks, 2 for $3