"Earthy": Volunteer in the Gardens

Del Ray Artisans turns THIRTY this year. To celebrate, check out our rhyming programs in September—including joining our EARTHY: Garden Volunteers pulling weeds and spreading seeds!

Our gardens have a great start for this year thanks to the spring volunteers who helped clear away the winter blahs. A huge thank you goes to Pamela Underhill for her vision, green thumb, and many years of work transforming the gardens to what they look like today. To be a part of this effort, join the committee on the third Saturday morning of every month:

September 17, 9-11:30am

October 15, 9-11:30am

Bring gloves, knee pads (if desired), and laughter. Even if you don't know what a weed is, we can teach you. Volunteer for 1 hour or the whole 2.5 hours. If you have any questions, please email Kurt and Jenny at Gardens@DelRayArtisans.org.

MEMBERS: This task counts towards your annual membership volunteer hours.

NON-MEMBERS: You are welcome to come help and learn too.

Thank you for your volunteer time!

NOTE: All plantings and transplantings must be approved by the Garden Committee. The Garden Committee approval is important to make sure the plants that get chosen are great for nature, located properly for the right amount of sun or shade, don't conflict with other plants or facility needs, and fit into the overall garden plan with maintenance in mind.