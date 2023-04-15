RVA Thriving Artists will host “Earthcraft” a Spring community event at Art Works, 320 Hull St. in Richmond’s Manchester district on April 15th, 2023 from 12pm-3pm. The event will celebrate Earth Day and the importance of local art through activities, food and drink, and art by Richmond area artists. The event is free and open to the public.

RVA Thriving Artists connects artists with the community and provides them with valuable resources to help them succeed. Richmond artists and art lovers are invited to participate in a community event featuring, networking Earth Day themed crafts, refreshments, and the opportunity to explore local art at Art Works.

Activities include rock painting, pot decorating, upcycled jewelry, and a raffle for a gift certificate for art supplies where all the proceeds will go to a local artist.

This is a free event: Register to attend here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/earthcraft-spring-community-event-tickets-595758037327

RVA Thriving Artists is a 501c3 nonprofit devoted to bringing resources to local artists and connecting artists to the community.