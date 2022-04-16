Earth Day Recycling Zone

Mount Trashmore Park 310 Edwin Drive, Virginia Beach, Virginia 23462

Come out to Mt. Trashmore where a recycle zone will be set up for the general public to be able to drop off items to vendors such as hazardous household waste, documents for off-site shredding, electronics, old medications, and pills as part of the VB Police Dept. "Prescription Take-Back Program". In partnership with AAA, Car Batteries and Children Automobile Safety Seats will be available for drop off as well.

Mount Trashmore Park 310 Edwin Drive, Virginia Beach, Virginia 23462
