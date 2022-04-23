Show your love for planet earth by celebrating with VB Parks & Rec! Stop by Mount Trashmore for a fun-filled day full of exhibitors and vendors. Food trucks will be present, and there will be educational talks, hands-on experiences, and informational displays all centered around the environment.
Earth Day Experience and Celebration
Mount Trashmore Park 310 Edwin Drive, Virginia Beach, Virginia 23462
