Earth Day Experience and Celebration

Mount Trashmore Park 310 Edwin Drive, Virginia Beach, Virginia 23462

Show your love for planet earth by celebrating with VB Parks & Rec! Stop by Mount Trashmore for a fun-filled day full of exhibitors and vendors. Food trucks will be present, and there will be educational talks, hands-on experiences, and informational displays all centered around the environment.

