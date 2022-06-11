Dreamland Drive-In Summer Fun at Hunt Club Farm

Don't worry – there's plenty of time to plan for a super summer night with

Dreamland Drive-In and Hunt Club Farm!

Join us for an iconic drive-in experience featuring

Back to the Future, food vendors, and more.

June 11, 2022

Parking and Petting Farm open at 6:30 PM

The feature film begins at 9:00 PM.

Event by The DeGood Foundation and Hunt Club Farm

Tickets can be purchased https://givebutter.com/Summer22Dreamland

Due to capacity limitations, vehicle admission tickets are available until sold out.

Petting Farm and TreeWalk Adventure tickets may be purchased on-site.

Petting Farm, including the BirdWalk Aviary and TreeWalk Adventure

Don't just come for the movie! Make it a family excursion, date night, or a time to yourself! You can add BOTH the Petting Farm and Treewalk Adventure to your drive-in experience for $15 per person. Available from 6:30 PM until 8:30 PM.

Our Petting Farm is for kids of all ages. Home to dozens of friendly critters, this unique farm area offers everyone the chance to get up close and personal with goats, sheep, chickens, turkeys, guinea hens, geese, llamas, alpacas, donkeys, pigs, and more.

For the ultimate farm experience, climb into the branches above on our incredible TreeWalk Adventure. You'll love traveling from treehouse to treehouse on connected netted and wooden bridges and then sliding to the ground to do it all over again.

**Hunt Club Farm Season Pass is not eligible for Petting Farm & Treewalk Adventure admission during Dreamland Drive-In. Tickets are valid for use at the Dreamland Drive-In event only.

Food Trucks, Vendors, and More!

Come hungry and leave happy while supporting small local businesses with various food trucks and vendors to complete your drive-in experience. A portion of your purchase goes back to The DeGood Foundation at each truck and vendor.

FOOD TRUCKS AND VENDORS INCLUDE:

Food Trucks

Rita's Ice (including Kettle Corn)

Prime 757 BBQ

Pelican Pete's Mobile Pizza

Vendors:

To be announced

Activities included with admission:

Giant Jenga

Giant Connect 4

Cornhole Boards

Giving the Gift of Books & Reading

100% of the proceeds from Dreamland Drive-In benefit The DeGood Foundation's Imagination Library literacy program. In partnership with Dolly Parton, every month, The DeGood Foundation mails free, brand-new, age-appropriate books to children enrolled in the program on the Virginia Peninsula. Your vehicle ticket purchase provides a child with one year of books from The DeGood Foundation and Dolly Parton's Imagination Literacy Library.

• To date, The DeGood Foundation has mailed 25,000+ books to children.

• Every month, over 1,300 children receive free books from The DeGood Foundation & Dolly Parton's Imagination Library.