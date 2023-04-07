This Dr. Seuss Experience will be the first to feature the brand new, 1,300 square foot “Stars Upon Thars Sneetches Mirror Maze,” the only one of its kind in the world! Featuring nine different, visually stunning Dr. Seuss worlds, guests will journey through a balloon-filled maze, explore towering clovers while listening closely for a Who from Horton Hears a Who! and more, so much more.

Starting on April 7th at Tyson's Corner Center, Dr. Seuss fans of all ages will get to Swing among Truffula Trees from The Lorax, Gaze upon a balloon-filled installation from Oh, the Places You’ll Go!, and take a spin on a carousel inspired by If I Ran the Circus and join the Circus McGurkus!

Fever, the leading entertainment discovery platform, in partnership with Kilburn Live, will co-produce the interactive experience which will bring the magical narratives of the beloved author and illustrator to life in the DMV region this April. Guests of all ages will get to experience the classic stories like never before, stepping into the pages of The Lorax and Oh, the Places You’ll Go!, among others, meeting iconic characters and immersing themselves in a sensory spectacle.

Tickets are available for purchase here and start at $29 for children 1-12, and $34 for adults.