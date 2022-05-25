Dominion Energy Jazz Café, VMFA’s free weekly jazz performance series held in partnership with the Richmond Jazz Society, features a changing roster of talented musicians performing a broad spectrum of jazz styles. While at the museum, audiences can also view art in the VMFA’s permanent collection galleries, also free. VMFA is open until 9:00 p.m. every Wednesday evening.
Dominion Energy Jazz Café
Virginia Museum of Fine Arts 200 N. Arthur Ashe Boulevard, Richmond, Virginia 23220
Art & Exhibitions, Concerts & Live Music, Food & Drink Event
May 20, 2022