Dominion Energy Jazz Café

Virginia Museum of Fine Arts 200 N. Arthur Ashe Boulevard, Richmond, Virginia 23220

Dominion Energy Jazz Café, VMFA’s free weekly jazz performance series held in partnership with the Richmond Jazz Society, features a changing roster of talented musicians performing a broad spectrum of jazz styles. While at the museum, audiences can also view art in the VMFA’s permanent collection galleries, also free. VMFA is open until 9:00 p.m. every Wednesday evening.

Virginia Museum of Fine Arts 200 N. Arthur Ashe Boulevard, Richmond, Virginia 23220
Art & Exhibitions, Concerts & Live Music, Food & Drink Event
