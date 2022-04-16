Bring the whole family for an Easter eggs-travaganza and all that spring has to offer. Enjoy games, activities and crafts, as well as live entertainment from Bach to Rock and other performers, jugglers and adorable animals, and of course, appearances by the Easter Bunny! Bring a picnic blanket and make a day of it with local food trucks and 100 acres to “eggs-plore.”

Entrance to Dominion Energy Family Easter is free, plus optional $2 tickets for activities and games.

Each ticket redeemed earns an Easter egg and “eggs-tra” rewards!