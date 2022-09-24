Canine Companions DogFest is coming to a location near you! Grab your dog and get ready to have a tail-waggin’ good time and help us change lives, four paws at a time™.

Join us at Reston Town Center on Saturday, September 24, 2022 for DogFest Washington DC 2022 benefiting Canine Companions. Furry friends and their families are invited to join us for a day of fun, festivities, contests, graduate speakers, dog demonstrations, and more! Register for free at www.canine.org/DogFestWashingtonDC to receive a FREE DogFest bandana for your dog!

Canine Companions provides expertly trained service dogs to adults, children, and veterans with disabilities FREE of charge. This wouldn’t be possible without the help of generous volunteers and donors across the country. Celebrate the community of people and dogs that make it possible for Canine Companions to show that the most advanced technology capable of transforming the lives of people with disabilities has a cold nose and a warm heart.

Join the fun on Saturday, September 24, 2022!