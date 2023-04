Join Nauticus to build your own Vegetable Garden to take home!

Using oyster shells and used coffee grains from local restaurants, participants will learn the process to convert this “garbage” into a sustainable family vegetable garden. Participants will bring home their own starter garden!

The workshop will be on Saturday, May 13th at two times:

Sign Up for 11 AM Workshop.

Sign Up for 3 PM Workshop.

Members are $5 and General Admission are $25. Become a member today!