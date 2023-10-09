Discussion: Winona LaDuke "The Next Energy Economy"

Presented by the Moss Arts Center.

$25, $10 students with ID and youth 18 and under

A Native American activist, Harvard-educated economist, and author, Winona LaDuke has devoted her life to advocating for Indigenous people’s rights and environmental justice. Living on the White Earth Reservations, the grassroots organizer is an Anishinaabekwe (Ojibwe) member of the Mississippi Band Anishinaabeg and was a leader of the 2016 Dakota Access Pipeline protests to protect water access and sacred Indigenous lands in North Dakota.

Co-sponsored by the Virginia Tech Office of Inclusion and Diversity and American Indian and Indigenous Community Center

https://artscenter.vt.edu/performances/winona-laduke.html