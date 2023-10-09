Discussion: Winona LaDuke "The Next Energy Economy"

to

Moss Arts Center 190 Alumni Mall, Blacksburg, Virginia 24061

Presented by the Moss Arts Center.

$25, $10 students with ID and youth 18 and under

A Native American activist, Harvard-educated economist, and author, Winona LaDuke has devoted her life to advocating for Indigenous people’s rights and environmental justice. Living on the White Earth Reservations, the grassroots organizer is an Anishinaabekwe (Ojibwe) member of the Mississippi Band Anishinaabeg and was a leader of the 2016 Dakota Access Pipeline protests to protect water access and sacred Indigenous lands in North Dakota.

Co-sponsored by the Virginia Tech Office of Inclusion and Diversity and American Indian and Indigenous Community Center

https://artscenter.vt.edu/performances/winona-laduke.html

Info

Moss Arts Center 190 Alumni Mall, Blacksburg, Virginia 24061
Education & Learning, Politics & Activism, Talks & Readings
5402311983
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Discussion: Winona LaDuke "The Next Energy Economy" - 2023-10-09 19:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Discussion: Winona LaDuke "The Next Energy Economy" - 2023-10-09 19:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Discussion: Winona LaDuke "The Next Energy Economy" - 2023-10-09 19:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Discussion: Winona LaDuke "The Next Energy Economy" - 2023-10-09 19:30:00 ical
Valentine Subscribe

Events

View more
Newsletter-June23

Most Popular