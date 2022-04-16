Discovering Alexandria Architecture Walking Tour

Carlyle House Historic Park 121 N. Fairfax Street, Virginia 22314

Alexandria has grown from a small town in the 18th century to a bustling small city in the 21st century. Join us for a tour of Alexandria as we explore looking at the various Architecture styles that adorn the city streets and make it one of the best places to live and work.

$20 per person. Reservations are required as space is limited. Please wear comfortable shoes for this 1.5 hour guided tour. Tour is held rain or shine unless there is severe weather.

Education & Learning, History, outdoors
703-549-2997
