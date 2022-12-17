On Saturday, December 17 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. the Town of Middleburg will host A Dickens of a Christmas festival on South Madison St., which will be closed to vehicular traffic. Throughout the day there will be local vendors, carolers, and street performers.

At 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. members of the Shenandoah Valley Civil War Era Dancers will perform dances from the Victorian era. The dancers will also demonstrate steps and invite attendees to participate.

Interactive performances of “A Christmas Carol,” with a run time of 35 minutes, will be held at noon and 2 p.m. Each show will feature local artists, including Hunt Lyman as Ebenezer Scrooge. Several actors from New York will also perform in the production.

Visit www.middleburgva.gov/holidays for event updates. For additional information, please contact the Middleburg Town Office at 540-687-5152.