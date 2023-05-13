Devils Backbone Tastes Like Home Fest

Devils Backbone Basecamp Brewpub 200 Mosbys Run, Virginia 22967

A celebration of Vienna Lager’s new look and philanthropic partnership with the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank featuring farms and purveyors from across the state showcasing a taste of our Virginia home, live music from Virginia bands, food drive, and family friendly fun. A portion of food and beer sales to support Blue Ridge Area Food Bank.

Concerts & Live Music, Food & Drink Event
