A celebration of Vienna Lager’s new look and philanthropic partnership with the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank featuring farms and purveyors from across the state showcasing a taste of our Virginia home, live music from Virginia bands, food drive, and family friendly fun. A portion of food and beer sales to support Blue Ridge Area Food Bank.
Devils Backbone Tastes Like Home Fest
Devils Backbone Basecamp Brewpub 200 Mosbys Run, Virginia 22967
