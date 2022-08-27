In this 2 day workshop, participants will learn a wide variety of hand-painted paper techiques and printmaking techniques. Using high quality water color paper and spray inks, acrylic paints, watercolor and more, students will design their very own papers. We will explore collage techniques using unique materials, mark making and hand lettering. Participants will leave with a handmade book bursting with bright, vibrant hanmade papers!
Designing Artist Books
to
Floyd Center for the Arts 220 Parkway Ln S, Virginia 24091
