DESCENDANT Screening and Panel Conversation

Join us for a screening and panel discussion of Descendant, director Margaret Brown’s powerful 2022 documentary about the search for and historic discovery of The Clotilda, the last known ship to arrive in the United States, illegally carrying enslaved Africans, in Mobile, Alabama. After a century of secrecy and speculation, the 2019 discovery of the ship turns attention toward the descendant community of Africatown and presents a moving portrait of a community actively grappling with and fighting to preserve their heritage while examining what justice looks like today.

Presented with the Robert F. Smith Family History Center and moderated by Mary Elliott, the Museum’s curator of slavery and freedom, the conversation will include Director Margaret Brown and Dr. Kern Jackson, co-writer and co-producer of the film, executive producer of the film, Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson alongside his fellow descendants Veda Tunstall and Joycelyn Davis.