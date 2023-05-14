Del Ray Urban Sketchers

Sun May 14 @ 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm EST

FREE, DONATIONS APPRECIATED

Working Out (St. Elmo's) by Cathy Messina

Del Ray Urban Sketchers operates on a drop-in basis and meets the second Sunday of each month* at St. Elmo’s Coffee Pub in Del Ray. Mark your calendar or set a reminder in Eventbrite.

Urban sketchbooking emphasizes storytelling that conveys a sense of place or a moment in time through drawings completed from direct observations.

Bring your supplies and join us outside at the cafe to produce still life, figure, or architecture subjects in your sketchbook. Participants will spend some time putting their skills into practice and then reconvene for a review of finished works.

This program is FREE! Donations appreciated. Meet outside at St. Elmo’s Coffee Pub (2300 Mount Vernon Avenue, Alexandria, VA 22301). Contact the organizer, Joan Bickelhaupt (joanbickelhaupt@gmail.com), with any questions.

*NOTE: Del Ray Urban Sketchers does not meet in July, August, and December.

Sun May 14

1:00 pm - 3:00 pm

EST

FREE, donations appreciated

Urban Sketchers

https://del-ray-urban-sketchers-2023.eventbrite.com