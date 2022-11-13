Del Ray Urban Sketchers (Free)

Del Ray Urban Sketchers operates on a drop-in basis and typically meets the second Sunday* of each month at St. Elmo's Coffee Pub in Del Ray. Mark your calendar or set a reminder in Eventbrite.

Urban Sketchbooking emphasizes storytelling that conveys a sense of place or a moment in time through drawings completed from direct observations.

Bring your supplies and join us outside at the cafe to produce still life, figure, or architecture subjects in your sketchbook. Participants will spend some time putting their skills into practice and then reconvene for a review of finished works.

This program is FREE! Donations appreciated. Meet outside at St. Elmo’s Coffee Pub (2300 Mount Vernon Avenue, Alexandria, VA 22301). Contact the organizer, Joan Bickelhaupt (joanbickelhaupt@gmail.com), with any questions.

*PLEASE NOTE: In May and September 2022, we will meet on the third Sunday of the month. No meeting in July, August, and December.