Del Ray Artisans 27th Annual Fine Art & Fine Craft Holiday Market

Three Weekends: December 2-18, 2022

Fridays 6-9pm, Saturdays & Sundays 11am-6pm

Join us the first three weekends in December for Del Ray Artisans’ 27th Annual Holiday Market at Del Ray Artisans gallery in the Colasanto Center, 2704 Mount Vernon Avenue, Alexandria, Virginia 22301. Market hours are Fridays 6-9pm and Saturdays & Sundays 11am-6pm. The market is free to browse, open to the public, and different artists featured each weekend!

The market offers unique handmade fine arts and fine crafts from local artists presenting a variety of media, including fiber/textiles, glass, jewelry, mixed media, polymer clay, ornaments, wreaths, mosaics, painting, prints, paper crafting, photography, pottery/ceramics, sculpture, watercolor, wood, and more. In addition, 2023 wall calendars featuring art by Del Ray Artisans members will be available for purchase with proceeds supporting our 501(c)(3) nonprofit.

This year’s Holiday Market artists are:

Sandra Alami, There's Something About Purl;

Victoria Barnes Photography;

Marsha Brown;

Lynn Chadwick Design;

Maxine Cholmondeley, Max's Mixtures Candles & Soaps;

Rita Cohen;

Ariane D'Souza;

Stephanie Darlene;

Marcel Artes Deolazo;

Charles Farmer Art;

Patty Moloney Figliola, Aisling PhotoArt;

Alanna S. Graboyes, asgraboyesart;

B A Hlioui;

Tom Johnson, Infinite Variations Pottery;

AudreyK Designs;

Amy Kitchin Hower, AKHStudioDesigns;

Nancy Kline Art;

Stephen Lally Pottery;

Megan Levanduski, Megan Elaine Designs;

Diana Manchak, designsinclay;

Liz Martinez;

Patti North;

Gretchen Pace, Goose & Willow;

Diana Papazian, Papazian Design, LLC;

Madeline Ramsey, Unique Stained Glass;

Cynthia D Ray, Art and Graphic Studio;

Ken and Sue Reed, Green and Burning Tree;

Kellie Sansone Creates;

Alexandra Schmeling Fine Art;

Cynthia Schoeppel, The Bag Boutique;

Kevin Sherlock;

Kathy Stoner;

Barbara Szostek, Glow Body and Spa;

Jackie Vavra, Birdy Beads;

Christine Vinh, StitchesnQuilts;

Joan Wages, Heart's Delight Art;

Joyce Wagner, Reinvented Elegance;

Tamara Wilkerson, WiRealm by Tamara;

Nancy Yonehiro, Angst and Attitude LLC;

Patrick Zickler, Tree Unions.

To see which weekend each artist is present and for more information, please visit delrayartisans.org/holiday-market

Del Ray Artisans, founded in 1992, is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to promote art for the benefit of artists and the community.

Del Ray Artisans (DRA) appreciates the continued support from the City of Alexandria, Alexandria Commission for the Arts, Virginia Commission for the Arts, and National Endowment for the Arts. DRA is a 501(c)(3) organization.