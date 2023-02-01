Deeply Rooted Training For Nonprofit Boards

Exclusively for Nonprofit Boards! Join us for a presentation and facilitated discussion, with the author and commissioner of "Deeply Rooted: History’s Lesson for Equity in Northern Virginia."

Steven Woolf, researcher and lead author, said "The disadvantaged neighborhoods we see today did not come about by accident—decades of policies have served to segregate people of color and choke off opportunities for education and wealth-building, making a downhill economic spiral inevitable. The good news is that if policies got us here, policies can get us out. Being intentional today about opening doors of opportunity for Black, Indigenous, Latinx, Asian American and other immigrants is good for our region, can strengthen the economy, and will help make us whole."

We know that members of nonprofit boards are on a learning journey in the Justice, Equity, Diversity and Inclusion space and we believe they are in the vital to changing policy and the landscape or our community so all have the opportunity to thrive.

Detailed Schedule

8:30 am – 10:30 am via Zoom

8:30 Presentation by Steven Woolf and Pat Mathews

9:30 Facilitated breakout discussions – each nonprofit board will be in a separate breakout

The Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) Center on Society and Health produced Deeply Rooted for the Northern Virginia Health Foundation with the help of a 14-person advisory board made up of historians and local experts, utilizing over 100 sources and documents.