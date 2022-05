Join us as we commemorate the 246th anniversary of the Virginia Declaration of Rights, the document which started the conversation about American rights.

The day begins with a naturalization ceremony, welcoming a group of America’s newest citizens. Stay for lunch, bring a picnic or purchase a meal (cash only) from our local Lions Club. Round out the day with musical and spoken-word performances covering a variety of genres and topics.

Admission is complimentary for all guests.