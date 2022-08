In September 1780, John Carlyle passed away and the family would have gone into mourning. Join us for an evening tour of the house to learn about death and mourning in the 18th century. Tours will be led through the house at 6pm, 7pm, and 8pm. Reservations are required as space is limited. $12 per person

Having trouble registering? Please call 703-549-2997 or email carlyle@nvrpa.org